Mariners vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 6
Sunday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (59-52) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.
The probable starters are Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels and Bryce Miller (7-4) for the Mariners.
Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Mariners 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.
- When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.
- Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 matchups.
- The Mariners have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.
- This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (508 total, 4.6 per game).
- Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 1
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Bryce Miller vs Brayan Bello
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Joe Musgrove
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
|August 13
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Grayson Rodriguez
