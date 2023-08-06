Sunday's game at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) going head to head against the Seattle Mariners (59-52) at 4:07 PM ET (on August 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 win for the Angels, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The probable starters are Chase Silseth (3-1) for the Angels and Bryce Miller (7-4) for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET

Sunday, August 6, 2023 at 4:07 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

Mariners vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Angels 5, Mariners 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the over/under, Seattle and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 matchups.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle scores the 14th-most runs in baseball (508 total, 4.6 per game).

Mariners pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

Mariners Schedule