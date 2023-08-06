Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Luis Rengifo and the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

The Mariners have been listed as -105 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Angels (-115). The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds to hit the over and -110 odds to go under).

Mariners vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Time: 4:07 PM ET

TV: BSW

Location: Anaheim, California

Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Angels -115 -105 9.5 -110 -110 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

The Mariners have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and won both matchups.

When it comes to the total, the Mariners and their foes are 5-4-1 in their previous 10 contests.

Bookmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 contests.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

Seattle has a record of 14-12 in games where bookmakers have it as underdogs of at least -105 on the moneyline.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 51.2% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 55 of its 111 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-26 28-26 20-18 38-32 43-38 15-12

