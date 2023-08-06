The Los Angeles Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani for continued offensive production when they square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.

Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 508 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Bryce Miller (7-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/1/2023 Red Sox L 6-4 Home Bryce Miller Brayan Bello 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels - Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Joe Musgrove 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Kyle Bradish 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Grayson Rodriguez

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.