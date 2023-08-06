How to Watch the Mariners vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6
The Los Angeles Angels will look to Shohei Ohtani for continued offensive production when they square off against J.P. Crawford and the Seattle Mariners on Sunday.
Mariners vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Time: 4:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSW
- Location: Anaheim, California
- Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners rank 12th in Major League Baseball with 135 home runs.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 24th among MLB teams.
- Seattle ranks 14th in the majors with 508 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.
- Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.84 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined 1.188 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-lowest in MLB.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bryce Miller (7-4) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings while giving up six earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
- In 15 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.
- Miller has pitched five or more innings in four straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has four appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/1/2023
|Red Sox
|L 6-4
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Brayan Bello
|8/2/2023
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Kutter Crawford
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|-
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Joe Musgrove
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Grayson Rodriguez
