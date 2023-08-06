As they go for the series sweep, Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (59-52) will square off with the Los Angeles Angels (56-56) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Sunday, August 6. First pitch is scheduled for 4:07 PM ET.

The Angels are listed as -120 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Mariners (+100). A 9.5-run total is set in this contest.

Mariners vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Chase Silseth - LAA (3-1, 3.99 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.35 ERA)

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Mariners vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have entered the game as favorites 60 times this season and won 32, or 53.3%, of those games.

The Angels have a 29-26 record (winning 52.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

In the last 10 games, the Angels have been listed as the moneyline favorite by bookmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over on the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have been underdogs in 34 games this season and have come away with the win 15 times (44.1%) in those contests.

This season, the Mariners have come away with a win 12 times in 22 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Mariners vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+195) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-175) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+270) 0.5 (+130) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+155) J.P. Crawford 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (-189) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+220)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +6000 17th 3rd Win AL West +1300 - 3rd

