Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .279 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.
- In 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).
- He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 38 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|54
|.227
|AVG
|.253
|.276
|OBP
|.299
|.398
|SLG
|.415
|20
|XBH
|17
|8
|HR
|8
|28
|RBI
|31
|78/13
|K/BB
|69/12
|2
|SB
|3
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- In 11 games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .220 against him.
