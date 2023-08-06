Teoscar Hernandez -- with a slugging percentage of .279 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Los Angeles Angels, with Chase Silseth on the mound, on August 6 at 4:07 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .241 with 19 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 25 walks.

In 69 of 110 games this season (62.7%) Hernandez has had a hit, and in 28 of those games he had more than one (25.5%).

He has homered in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (15 of 110), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.

In 36.4% of his games this year, Hernandez has picked up at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (15.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 38 of 110 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 54 .227 AVG .253 .276 OBP .299 .398 SLG .415 20 XBH 17 8 HR 8 28 RBI 31 78/13 K/BB 69/12 2 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings