Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Angels - August 6
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ty France (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .252 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- France has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (67 of 108), with multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).
- In seven games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).
- France has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (33 of 108), with two or more RBI eight times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|50
|.251
|AVG
|.252
|.329
|OBP
|.323
|.412
|SLG
|.332
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|16
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.49 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (142 total, 1.3 per game).
- Silseth (3-1 with a 3.99 ERA and 29 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his fourth of the season.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Monday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 23-year-old has an ERA of 3.99, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .220 batting average against him.
