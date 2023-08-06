On Sunday, Ty France (.390 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Sunday, August 6, 2023

Sunday, August 6, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .252 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

France has gotten at least one hit in 62.0% of his games this season (67 of 108), with multiple hits 28 times (25.9%).

In seven games this year, he has gone deep (6.5%, and 1.7% of his trips to the plate).

France has had at least one RBI in 30.6% of his games this season (33 of 108), with two or more RBI eight times (7.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 43.5% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 10 games with multiple runs (9.3%).

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 50 .251 AVG .252 .329 OBP .323 .412 SLG .332 22 XBH 12 6 HR 2 28 RBI 16 42/15 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings