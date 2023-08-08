On Tuesday, Dylan Moore (batting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Angels.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has four doubles, five home runs and six walks while hitting .207.

In 29.2% of his 24 games this season, Moore has picked up at least one hit. He's also had four multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in four games this year (16.7%), leaving the park in 7.7% of his trips to the plate.

Moore has driven in a run in six games this year (25.0%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In six games this year (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 13 .167 AVG .235 .259 OBP .316 .375 SLG .647 3 XBH 6 1 HR 4 4 RBI 6 9/2 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings