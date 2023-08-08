The Seattle Mariners, including J.P. Crawford (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 90 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Angels.

J.P. Crawford Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

J.P. Crawford At The Plate

Crawford has 99 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .379.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 60th, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is 97th in the league in slugging.

Crawford has picked up a hit in 67 of 105 games this year, with multiple hits 27 times.

He has homered in 10 games this season (9.5%), homering in 2.2% of his chances at the plate.

Crawford has driven home a run in 25 games this year (23.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.6% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 47 of 105 games this year, and more than once 15 times.

J.P. Crawford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 50 .266 AVG .259 .384 OBP .373 .401 SLG .416 16 XBH 19 5 HR 5 18 RBI 19 45/37 K/BB 40/31 0 SB 1

