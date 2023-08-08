Mariners vs. Padres Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 8
Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (60-52) and the San Diego Padres (55-58) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (9-5) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (5-4) will answer the bell for the Padres.
Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Padres 4.
Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres
- Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs
Mariners Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Mariners have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 40 (55.6%) of those contests.
- This season Seattle has won 40 of its 72 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.
- Seattle has scored 511 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 2
|Red Sox
|W 6-3
|Logan Gilbert vs Kutter Crawford
|August 3
|@ Angels
|W 5-3
|Bryan Woo vs -
|August 4
|@ Angels
|W 9-7
|Luis Castillo vs Reid Detmers
|August 5
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|George Kirby vs Tyler Anderson
|August 6
|@ Angels
|W 3-2
|Bryce Miller vs Chase Silseth
|August 8
|Padres
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Nick Martínez
|August 9
|Padres
|-
|Bryan Woo vs Yu Darvish
|August 11
|Orioles
|-
|Luis Castillo vs Kyle Gibson
|August 12
|Orioles
|-
|George Kirby vs Kyle Bradish
|August 13
|Orioles
|-
|Bryce Miller vs Grayson Rodriguez
|August 14
|@ Royals
|-
|Logan Gilbert vs Brady Singer
