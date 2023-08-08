Tuesday's game features the Seattle Mariners (60-52) and the San Diego Padres (55-58) matching up at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-3 victory for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:40 PM ET on August 8.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (9-5) to the mound, while Nick Martinez (5-4) will answer the bell for the Padres.

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Mariners 5, Padres 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 5-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Mariners have been favorites in 72 games this season and won 40 (55.6%) of those contests.

This season Seattle has won 40 of its 72 games, or 55.6%, when favored by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Mariners.

Seattle has scored 511 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

The Mariners have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Mariners Schedule