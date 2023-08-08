Cade Marlowe and the Seattle Mariners will square off against the San Diego Padres and Luis Campusano at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in baseball with 137 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 18th in baseball, slugging .401.

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

Seattle is the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (511 total).

The Mariners are 21st in MLB with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.

Seattle has a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 2-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.182).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Logan Gilbert will try for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Mariners, his 23rd of the season. He is 9-5 with a 3.86 ERA and 126 strikeouts in 130 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Gilbert is trying to build on a second-game quality start streak in this game.

Gilbert will try to prolong a 10-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

He has had one outing this season in which he held his opponents to zero earned runs.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/2/2023 Red Sox W 6-3 Home Logan Gilbert Kutter Crawford 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres - Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Kyle Bradish 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Grayson Rodriguez 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer

