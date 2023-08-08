When the Seattle Mariners (60-52) and San Diego Padres (55-58) meet in the series opener at T-Mobile Park on Tuesday, August 8, Logan Gilbert will get the nod for the Mariners, while the Padres will send Nick Martinez to the hill. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET.

The favored Mariners have -115 moneyline odds against the underdog Padres, who are listed at -105. The contest's over/under has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Gilbert - SEA (9-5, 3.86 ERA) vs Martinez - SD (5-4, 3.68 ERA)

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Mariners have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 40, or 55.6%, of those games.

The Mariners have a 40-32 record (winning 55.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

Seattle has a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Mariners went 5-2 across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Seattle and its opponents combined to go over the run total four times.

The Padres have won in 10, or 38.5%, of the 26 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Padres have won seven of 20 games when listed as at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, oddsmakers have not installed the Padres as underdogs once.

In the last 10 games with a total, San Diego and its opponents are 5-5-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Padres Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Cal Raleigh 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (-149) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+165) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (-161) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+180) Ty France 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+230)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd Win AL West +1200 - 3rd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.