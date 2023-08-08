Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:29 AM AKDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Teoscar Hernandez (hitting .302 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Nick Martinez. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (3-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Angels.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is batting .245 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 25 walks.
- Hernandez has picked up a hit in 70 of 111 games this season, with multiple hits 29 times.
- He has gone deep in 14.4% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 36.9% of his games this season, Hernandez has driven in at least one run. In 17 of those games (15.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 39 of 111 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|55
|.227
|AVG
|.262
|.276
|OBP
|.307
|.398
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|78/13
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 126 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Martinez gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the right-hander tossed two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while allowing only one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 33-year-old has an ERA of 3.68, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .238 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.