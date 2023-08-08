Ty France Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Padres - August 8
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Padres Starter: Nick Martínez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Ty France At The Plate
- France is batting .251 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- France has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 109 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- France has driven in a run in 33 games this season (30.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this year (48 of 109), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|56
|GP
|51
|.251
|AVG
|.251
|.329
|OBP
|.321
|.412
|SLG
|.330
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|2
|28
|RBI
|16
|42/15
|K/BB
|41/12
|1
|SB
|0
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.87 team ERA ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (126 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres will send Martinez (5-4) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 5-4 with a 3.68 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Sunday when the right-hander threw two scoreless innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers while giving up only one hit.
- In 48 games this season, the 33-year-old has a 3.68 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .238 to opposing batters.
