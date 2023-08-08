The Seattle Mariners, including Ty France (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Nick Martinez and the San Diego Padres at T-Mobile Park, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Angels.

Ty France Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Tuesday, August 8, 2023

Tuesday, August 8, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Nick Martínez

Nick Martínez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ty France? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Ty France At The Plate

France is batting .251 with 26 doubles, eight home runs and 27 walks.

France has picked up a hit in 61.5% of his 109 games this year, with more than one hit in 25.7% of those games.

He has gone deep in seven games this season (6.4%), leaving the park in 1.7% of his plate appearances.

France has driven in a run in 33 games this season (30.3%), including eight games with more than one RBI (7.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44.0% of his games this year (48 of 109), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ty France Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 51 .251 AVG .251 .329 OBP .321 .412 SLG .330 22 XBH 12 6 HR 2 28 RBI 16 42/15 K/BB 41/12 1 SB 0

Padres Pitching Rankings