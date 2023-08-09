Wednesday's contest between the Seattle Mariners (61-52) and San Diego Padres (55-59) matching up at T-Mobile Park has a projected final score of 6-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Mariners, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 9:40 PM ET on August 9.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Padres will send Yu Darvish (8-7) to the mound, while Bryan Woo (1-3) will get the nod for the Mariners.

Mariners vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, August 9, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Mariners vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Mariners 6, Padres 5.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Performance Insights

Over their last 10 games, the Mariners have been favored twice and won each contest.

When it comes to the total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Mariners have been underdogs in 35 games this season and have come away with the win 16 times (45.7%) in those contests.

This season, Seattle has come away with a win three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Mariners have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Seattle scores the 16th-most runs in baseball (513 total, 4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the third-best ERA (3.79) in the majors this season.

Mariners Schedule