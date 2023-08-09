The Seattle Mariners will look to J.P. Crawford for continued offensive production when they take the field against Fernando Tatis Jr. and the San Diego Padres on Wednesday, in the final game of a two-game series at T-Mobile Park.

The Padres are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Mariners (+115). The total is 8.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Padres Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Padres -135 +115 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

Over their last 10 contests, the Mariners were named underdogs twice and won each contest.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Mariners and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total four times.

The past 10 Mariners contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers. For three consecutive games, Seattle and its opponent have fallen short of the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being nine runs.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Seattle has entered 10 games this season as the underdog by +115 or more and is 3-7 in those contests.

The Mariners have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Seattle and its opponents have hit the over in 55 of its 113 games with a total this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Mariners have a mark of 4-10-0 against the spread.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 32-26 29-26 21-18 39-32 45-38 15-12

