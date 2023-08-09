Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will try to get to Emerson Hancock when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners' 137 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.

Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.5 per game).

The Mariners have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.

Seattle has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.

The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.176 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send out Hancock for his first start of the season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/3/2023 Angels W 5-3 Away Bryan Woo - 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres - Home Bryan Woo Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Kyle Bradish 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Grayson Rodriguez 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Lyles

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.