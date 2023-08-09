How to Watch the Mariners vs. Padres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 9
Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres will try to get to Emerson Hancock when he starts for the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET.
Mariners vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
- Location: Seattle, Washington
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners' 137 home runs rank 12th in Major League Baseball.
- Seattle ranks 19th in the majors with a .401 team slugging percentage.
- The Mariners' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.
- Seattle has scored the 16th-most runs in the majors this season with 513 (4.5 per game).
- The Mariners have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).
- The Mariners rank 29th in strikeouts per game (9.9) among MLB offenses.
- Seattle has a 9.3 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.
- Seattle pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.79 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
- The Mariners have a combined WHIP of just 1.176 as a pitching staff, which is the first-best in baseball this season.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send out Hancock for his first start of the season.
- This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old right-hander.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/3/2023
|Angels
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|-
|8/4/2023
|Angels
|W 9-7
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Reid Detmers
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Bryan Woo
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Kyle Bradish
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Grayson Rodriguez
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Bryan Woo
|Jordan Lyles
