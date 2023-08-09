Julio Rodriguez and the Seattle Mariners (61-52) will be eyeing a series sweep when they square off with Juan Soto and the San Diego Padres (55-59) at T-Mobile Park on Wednesday, August 9. First pitch is set for 9:40 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Padres as -145 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Mariners +120 moneyline odds. The matchup's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Mariners vs. Padres Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 9, 2023

Wednesday, August 9, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Yu Darvish - SD (8-7, 4.41 ERA) vs Emerson Hancock - SEA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Mariners' matchup versus the Padres but aren't quite sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Betting on the moneyline, run line, and total are a few of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for example, the Mariners (+120) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Mariners to take down the Padres with those odds, and the Mariners emerge with the victory, you'd get back $22.00.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will J.P. Crawford get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Mariners vs. Padres Betting Trends and Insights

The Padres have won 45, or 53.6%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Padres have gone 36-26 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (58.1% winning percentage).

San Diego has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Padres were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 5-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, San Diego and its opponents combined to go over the run total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Mariners have come away with 16 wins in the 35 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Mariners have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or longer on the moneyline.

The Mariners have been underdogs twice in the last 10 games and won both contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +4000 13th 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.