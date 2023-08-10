Jewell Loyd leads the Seattle Storm (7-21) into a home game against the Atlanta Dream (15-13) at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday, starting at 10:00 PM ET.

Atlanta defeated Indiana 82-73 in its last game. Rhyne Howard led the way with 24 points, two steals and two blocks, followed by Allisha Gray with 21 points and four assists. Seattle enters this matchup having lost to Connecticut in their last game 81-69. They were led by Sami Whitcomb (11 PTS, 5 AST, 40 FG%, 2-8 from 3PT) and Loyd (11 PTS, 27.8 FG%).

Check out the latest odds on this matchup and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. New to BetMGM? Use our link and promo code GNPLAY for a bonus offer for first-time players!

Dream vs. Storm Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Dream (-225 to win)

Dream (-225 to win) Who's the underdog?: Storm (+185 to win)

Storm (+185 to win) What's the spread?: Dream (-5.5)

Dream (-5.5) What's the over/under?: 165.5

165.5 When: Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington TV: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

Watch the WNBA live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Storm Season Stats

In 2023, the Storm are second-worst in the league on offense (78.5 points scored per game) and ninth on defense (84.5 points allowed).

Seattle is seventh in the league in rebounds per game (34.1) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.1).

This season the Storm are worst in the league in assists at 17.8 per game.

Seattle is ninth in the WNBA in turnovers per game (14.3) and fourth in turnovers forced (13.7).

Beyond the arc, the Storm are third-best in the WNBA in 3-pointers made per game (8.6). They are sixth in 3-point percentage at 34.6%.

In 2023 Seattle is ninth in the league in 3-pointers allowed (7.8 per game) and second-worst in defensive 3-point percentage (36.5%).

Ready to put your picks to the test? Use code GNPLAY at this link to get a bonus offer for new players at BetMGM.

Storm Home/Away Splits

The Storm score fewer points per game at home (73.9) than away (83.8), but also give up fewer at home (82.5) than on the road (86.8).

Seattle averages fewer rebounds per game at home (33.5) than on the road (34.8), and it gives up more boards at home (38.4) than on the road (33.4).

The Storm collect 3.3 fewer assists per game at home (16.2) than on the road (19.5).

At home, Seattle commits 14.6 turnovers per game, 0.6 more than on the road (14). It forces 14.9 turnovers per game at home, 2.7 more than away (12.2).

This year the Storm are draining fewer 3-pointers at home (7.4 per game) than on the road (10.1). They also have a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.2%).

Seattle concedes fewer 3-pointers per game at home (7.7) than away (7.9), but concede a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (35.5%).

Storm Moneyline and ATS Records

The Storm have entered the game as underdogs 24 times this season and won six, or 25%, of those games.

The Storm have a record of 2-13, a 13.3% win rate, when they're set as an underdog of +185 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Against the spread, Seattle is 14-13-0 this year.

Against the spread, as a 5.5-point underdog or more, Seattle is 8-8.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Storm have a 35.1% chance to win.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.