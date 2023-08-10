The Atlanta Dream (15-13) travel to face the Seattle Storm (7-21) after dropping four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Dream matchup.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE

NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Dream Betting Trends

The Dream have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.

The Storm have put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Atlanta has covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.

Seattle has an ATS record of 8-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.

Dream games have hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.

So far this year, 12 out of the Storm's 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

