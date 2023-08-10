The Atlanta Dream (15-13) travel to face the Seattle Storm (7-21) after dropping four road games in a row. The matchup tips at 10:00 PM ET on Thursday, August 10, 2023.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Dream matchup.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dream Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -230 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Dream (-5.5) 164.5 -240 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Dream (-5.5) 165.5 -230 +175 Bet on this game with Tipico

Storm vs. Dream Betting Trends

  • The Dream have covered 14 times in 27 chances against the spread this season.
  • The Storm have put together a 14-13-0 record against the spread this season.
  • Atlanta has covered the spread four times this season (4-3 ATS) when playing as at least 5.5-point favorites.
  • Seattle has an ATS record of 8-8 when playing as at least 5.5-point underdogs this season.
  • Dream games have hit the over 12 out of 27 times this season.
  • So far this year, 12 out of the Storm's 27 games with an over/under have hit the over.

