A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on display when Allisha Gray (17.7 points per game, 14th in league) and the Atlanta Dream (15-13) travel to face Jewell Loyd (24.3, first) and the Seattle Storm (7-21) on Thursday, August 10, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13+, Prime Video, and BSSE.

Storm vs. Dream Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, August 10, 2023

Thursday, August 10, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Dream

Seattle puts up an average of 78.5 points per game, 6.2 fewer points than the 84.7 Atlanta gives up to opponents.

The Storm have put together a 4-6 straight-up record in games they shoot above 42.6% from the field.

Seattle shoots 34.6% from beyond the arc this season. That's only 1.5 percentage points higher than Atlanta has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (33.1%).

The Storm have a 5-11 record when the team hits more than 33.1% of their three-point attempts.

Atlanta and Seattle rebound at about the same rate, with Atlanta averaging 1.9 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

The Storm are scoring 78.0 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.5 fewer points than their average for the season (78.5).

Seattle has performed better defensively in its last 10 games, allowing 81.7 points per contest, 2.8 fewer points than its season average of 84.5 allowed.

Over their last 10 games, the Storm are draining 7.8 treys per game, 0.8 fewer threes than their season average (8.6). They also have a worse three-point percentage over their past 10 games (33.2%) compared to their season average (34.6%).

Storm Injuries