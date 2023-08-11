On Friday, Cal Raleigh (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five home runs) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Gibson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 2-for-4 against the Padres.

Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

Kyle Gibson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (77) this season while batting .227 with 36 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 99 played), and had multiple hits in 21 of those games.

In 15 games this year, he has gone deep (15.2%, and 5% of his trips to the plate).

Raleigh has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this year (30 of 99), with more than one RBI 14 times (14.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (42.4%), including nine multi-run games (9.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 48 .241 AVG .212 .313 OBP .309 .460 SLG .436 18 XBH 18 10 HR 9 26 RBI 23 46/17 K/BB 58/23 0 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings