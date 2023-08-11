The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.483 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his last appearance against the Padres.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Friday, August 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Looking to place a prop bet on Dylan Moore? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Dylan Moore At The Plate

  • Moore is hitting .230 with four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
  • Moore will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .462 with one homer in his last games.
  • Moore has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 26 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
  • He has homered in 15.4% of his games this year, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • In eight games this year (30.8%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • In seven games this season (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 13
.222 AVG .235
.323 OBP .316
.481 SLG .647
4 XBH 6
1 HR 4
6 RBI 6
9/3 K/BB 18/4
1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks seventh in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.09).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (129 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Gibson makes the start for the Orioles, his 25th of the season. He is 11-6 with a 4.50 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 140 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when he threw seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing four hits.
  • The 35-year-old ranks 53rd in ERA (4.50), 42nd in WHIP (1.279), and 52nd in K/9 (7.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.