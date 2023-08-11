Friday's game features the Seattle Mariners (62-52) and the Baltimore Orioles (71-44) squaring off at T-Mobile Park in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 5-3 win for the Mariners according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 10:10 PM ET on August 11.

The probable starters are Luis Castillo (7-7) for the Mariners and Kyle Gibson (11-6) for the Orioles.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

Mariners vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Mariners 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Mariners vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Mariners Performance Insights

The Mariners have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and won five of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Mariners have won 41 out of the 73 games, or 56.2%, in which they've been favored.

Seattle is 20-17 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Mariners, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

Seattle ranks 16th in the majors with 519 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have a 3.76 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

