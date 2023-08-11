Anthony Santander and the Baltimore Orioles will take the field on Friday at T-Mobile Park against Luis Castillo, who is expected to start for the Seattle Mariners. First pitch will be at 10:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 13th in MLB play with 138 total home runs.

Seattle's .401 slugging percentage is 18th in baseball.

The Mariners have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.236).

Seattle ranks 16th in runs scored with 519 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners are 20th in baseball with a .315 on-base percentage.

Mariners batters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

The pitching staff for Seattle has a collective 9.2 K/9, the seventh-best in the majors.

Seattle's 3.76 team ERA ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.174).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Castillo (7-7) to the mound for his 24th start of the season. He is 7-7 with a 3.28 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 137 1/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 10 hits.

Castillo enters this matchup with 12 quality starts under his belt this year.

Castillo will look to go five or more innings for his 24th straight start. He's averaging six frames per outing.

In seven of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/4/2023 Angels W 9-7 Away Luis Castillo Reid Detmers 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles - Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Bryan Woo Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh

