In the series opener on Friday, August 11, Luis Castillo will toe the rubber for the Seattle Mariners (62-52) as they square off against the Baltimore Orioles (71-44), who will answer with Kyle Gibson. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park.

The favored Mariners have -145 moneyline odds against the underdog Orioles, who are listed at +120. The total is 7.5 runs for this contest.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, August 11, 2023

Friday, August 11, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Castillo - SEA (7-7, 3.28 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (11-6, 4.50 ERA)

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Mariners have been favored 73 times and won 41, or 56.2%, of those games.

The Mariners have gone 20-17 (winning 54.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Seattle, based on the moneyline, is 59.2%.

The Mariners were the moneyline favorite for six of their last 10 games, and they went 5-1 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Seattle combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Orioles have come away with 31 wins in the 55 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win 10 times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Julio Rodríguez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Eugenio Suárez 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (-182) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+165) Mike Ford 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (-111) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+225) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (-139) 0.5 (+1100) 0.5 (+300)

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +1100 - 3rd

