Adley Rutschman and Julio Rodriguez are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Baltimore Orioles and the Seattle Mariners play at T-Mobile Park on Friday (beginning at 10:10 PM ET).

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, August 11, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Luis Castillo Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Castillo Stats

Luis Castillo (7-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 24th start of the season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 12 of them.

Castillo has 23 starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 23 appearances and finished seven of them without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 30-year-old ranks 12th in ERA (3.28), eighth in WHIP (1.056), and 13th in K/9 (10.2).

Castillo Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Angels Aug. 4 6.0 10 7 7 6 1 at Diamondbacks Jul. 30 6.0 2 0 0 7 1 at Twins Jul. 24 7.0 4 2 2 9 2 vs. Twins Jul. 19 6.0 6 3 3 11 2 vs. Tigers Jul. 14 5.0 4 3 3 5 0

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 119 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 37 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .257/.321/.430 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1 at Angels Aug. 5 3-for-4 1 0 2 5 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-3 2 1 2 6 0

J.P. Crawford Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Crawford Stats

J.P. Crawford has 26 doubles, 10 home runs, 68 walks and 38 RBI (102 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashing .266/.379/.411 so far this year.

Crawford Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 3-for-4 0 0 0 4 0 at Angels Aug. 6 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 at Angels Aug. 5 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Angels Aug. 4 2-for-5 2 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +245)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 116 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 57 runs.

He's slashed .276/.373/.440 on the season.

Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a triple, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 1 0 1 3

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -159) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has 29 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 46 walks and 63 RBI (105 total hits). He has swiped three bases.

He's slashed .251/.328/.468 so far this year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 6 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 5 2-for-5 2 1 1 6 0

