Player props are listed for Kyle Tucker and Shohei Ohtani, among others, when the Houston Astros host the Los Angeles Angels at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Astros vs. Angels Game Info

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Houston Astros

Kyle Tucker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Tucker Stats

Tucker has recorded 123 hits with 28 doubles, 21 home runs and 57 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with 24 stolen bases.

He has a .293/.374/.510 slash line so far this year.

Tucker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-4 2 1 5 5 1 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 1

Alex Bregman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Bregman Stats

Alex Bregman has collected 111 hits with 15 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs and 66 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with four stolen bases.

He's slashing .249/.350/.413 on the year.

Bregman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Angels Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 1 0 0 at Orioles Aug. 10 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Orioles Aug. 9 3-for-4 0 0 2 4 0 at Orioles Aug. 8 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Yankees Aug. 6 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Kyle Tucker, Alex Bregman or other Astros players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +275) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has collected 131 hits with 19 doubles, seven triples, 40 home runs and 74 walks. He has driven in 83 runs with 16 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .305/.409/.662 so far this year.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Astros Aug. 11 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-2 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 7 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 1 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +380) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 28 doubles, 17 home runs, 33 walks and 51 RBI (101 total hits).

He's slashed .248/.307/.442 so far this year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Astros Aug. 11 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 9 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 8 2-for-4 1 0 2 3 vs. Giants Aug. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 vs. Mariners Aug. 6 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Shohei Ohtani, Hunter Renfroe or other Angels players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.