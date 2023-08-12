On Saturday, Cal Raleigh (.743 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six home runs) and the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Cole Irvin. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his last game against the Orioles.

T-Mobile Park

Cole Irvin

Cal Raleigh At The Plate

Raleigh leads Seattle in total hits (78) this season while batting .227 with 37 extra-base hits.

Raleigh has had a hit in 56 of 100 games this season (56.0%), including multiple hits 21 times (21.0%).

In 16 games this year, he has hit a long ball (16.0%, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish).

Raleigh has an RBI in 31 of 100 games this year, with multiple RBI in 15 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 43.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 9.0%.

Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 48 .242 AVG .212 .311 OBP .309 .472 SLG .436 19 XBH 18 11 HR 9 28 RBI 23 49/17 K/BB 58/23 0 SB 0

