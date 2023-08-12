The Seattle Mariners, including Dylan Moore (.483 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 164 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Cole Irvin and the Baltimore Orioles at T-Mobile Park, Saturday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Padres.

Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Dylan Moore At The Plate

Moore has four doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks while batting .230.

Moore enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. In his last outings, he's hitting .462 with one homer.

Moore has gotten at least one hit in 34.6% of his games this year (nine of 26), with at least two hits four times (15.4%).

In four games this season, he has hit a home run (15.4%, and 7.2% of his trips to the plate).

Moore has driven in a run in eight games this season (30.8%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In seven games this year (26.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 .222 AVG .235 .323 OBP .316 .481 SLG .647 4 XBH 6 1 HR 4 6 RBI 6 9/3 K/BB 18/4 1 SB 0

