How to Watch the Mariners vs. Orioles Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 12
Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.
Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023
- Time: 9:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Location: Seattle, Washington
- Venue: T-Mobile Park
Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 141 total home runs.
- Seattle ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .404.
- The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.
- Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 528 (4.6 per game).
- The Mariners rank 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.
- Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.
- Seattle's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).
- The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.172).
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- Kirby has recorded 16 quality starts this year.
- Kirby will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.
- He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.
Mariners Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Mariners Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/5/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|George Kirby
|Tyler Anderson
|8/6/2023
|Angels
|W 3-2
|Away
|Bryce Miller
|Chase Silseth
|8/8/2023
|Padres
|W 2-0
|Home
|Logan Gilbert
|Nick Martínez
|8/9/2023
|Padres
|W 6-1
|Home
|Emerson Hancock
|Yu Darvish
|8/11/2023
|Orioles
|W 9-2
|Home
|Luis Castillo
|Kyle Gibson
|8/12/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|George Kirby
|Cole Irvin
|8/13/2023
|Orioles
|-
|Home
|Bryce Miller
|Kyle Bradish
|8/14/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Logan Gilbert
|Brady Singer
|8/15/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Emerson Hancock
|Jordan Lyles
|8/16/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|Luis Castillo
|Alec Marsh
|8/17/2023
|Royals
|-
|Away
|George Kirby
|-
