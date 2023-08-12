Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman will be among the star attractions when the Seattle Mariners face the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday at 9:40 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Explore More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB action with 141 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 18th in MLB, slugging .404.

The Mariners' .237 batting average ranks 22nd in MLB.

Seattle ranks 15th in runs scored with 528 (4.6 per game).

The Mariners rank 18th in baseball with a .316 on-base percentage.

Mariners hitters strike out 9.9 times per game, the 29th-most in MLB.

Seattle's pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.75).

The Mariners have the first-lowest WHIP in MLB (1.172).

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners will send George Kirby (10-8) out to make his 23rd start of the season. He is 10-8 with a 3.32 ERA and 124 strikeouts in 135 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander went seven innings against the Los Angeles Angels, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Kirby has recorded 16 quality starts this year.

Kirby will look to last five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 6.1 innings per outing.

He has made four appearances this season in which he did not allow an earned run.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/5/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away George Kirby Tyler Anderson 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles - Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby -

