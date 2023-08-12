Teoscar Hernandez -- 0-for-3 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Cole Irvin on the mound, on August 12 at 9:40 PM ET.

Game Day: Saturday, August 12, 2023

Saturday, August 12, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Cole Irvin

Cole Irvin TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +240) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

Hernandez is batting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks.

Hernandez has had a hit in 71 of 114 games this season (62.3%), including multiple hits 29 times (25.4%).

He has hit a home run in 14.0% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.

Hernandez has picked up an RBI in 41 games this year (36.0%), with more than one RBI in 17 of those contests (14.9%).

He has scored in 40 games this year (35.1%), including multiple runs in six games.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 59 GP 55 .222 AVG .262 .275 OBP .307 .385 SLG .439 20 XBH 19 8 HR 9 28 RBI 32 78/14 K/BB 70/12 2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings