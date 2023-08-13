Cal Raleigh Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Orioles - August 13
Published: Aug. 13, 2023 at 6:28 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Cal Raleigh -- with a slugging percentage of .571 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Seattle Mariners versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on August 13 at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Orioles.
Cal Raleigh Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: T-Mobile Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Cal Raleigh? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Mariners Injury Report
|Mariners vs Orioles Betting Trends & Stats
|Mariners vs Orioles Player Props
|Mariners vs Orioles Pitching Matchup
Cal Raleigh At The Plate
- Raleigh leads Seattle with 79 hits, batting .228 this season with 38 extra-base hits.
- Raleigh has gotten at least one hit in 56.4% of his games this year (57 of 101), with multiple hits 21 times (20.8%).
- In 15.8% of his games this season, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raleigh has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (30.7%), with two or more RBI in 15 of those games (14.9%).
- In 43 of 101 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Cal Raleigh Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|53
|GP
|48
|.242
|AVG
|.212
|.310
|OBP
|.309
|.473
|SLG
|.436
|20
|XBH
|18
|11
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|23
|50/17
|K/BB
|58/23
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Orioles' 4.10 team ERA ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Orioles are sending Bradish (7-6) out for his 22nd start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts through 115 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he went 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, with 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 21 games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.