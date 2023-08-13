On Sunday, Josh Rojas (batting .071 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .217 with 14 doubles and 18 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 29 of 63 games this season, with multiple hits 12 times.

He has not homered in his 63 games this season.

Rojas has driven home a run in 19 games this year (30.2%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

In 20 of 63 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 23 .211 AVG .253 .289 OBP .298 .281 SLG .320 8 XBH 5 0 HR 0 12 RBI 14 36/13 K/BB 15/5 3 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings