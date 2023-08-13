Bryce Miller takes the mound for the Seattle Mariners on Sunday at T-Mobile Park against Ryan Mountcastle and the Baltimore Orioles. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

The Orioles are -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (-105). The over/under is 8 runs for the contest (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds on the under).

Mariners vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Orioles -115 -105 8 -115 -105 - - -

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In three games as the underdog over the last 10 contests, the Mariners have a perfect record of 3-0.

In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, the Mariners and their opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Mariners' past 10 games.

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been underdogs in 36 games this season and have come away with the win 17 times (47.2%) in those contests.

Seattle has entered 28 games this season as the underdog by -105 or more and is 16-12 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Mariners have a 51.2% chance of pulling out a win.

Seattle and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 56 of its 116 opportunities.

The Mariners are 4-10-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-27 29-26 21-18 41-33 47-38 15-13

