Bryce Miller will look to shut down Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles when they square off against his Seattle Mariners on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 141 homers this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Fueled by 354 extra-base hits, Seattle ranks 18th in MLB with a .402 slugging percentage this season.

The Mariners rank 23rd in MLB with a .236 team batting average.

Seattle has scored 528 runs (4.6 per game) this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

The Mariners rank just 29th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.9 whiffs per contest.

Seattle has a 9.2 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, sixth-best in baseball.

Seattle has the first-best ERA (3.71) in the majors this season.

No team allows fewer walks and hits than the Mariners, who lead MLB with a 1.164 WHIP.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

Miller (7-4) will take to the mound for the Mariners and make his 17th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in five innings against the Los Angeles Angels.

In 16 starts this season, he's earned seven quality starts.

Miller has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/6/2023 Angels W 3-2 Away Bryce Miller Chase Silseth 8/8/2023 Padres W 2-0 Home Logan Gilbert Nick Martínez 8/9/2023 Padres W 6-1 Home Emerson Hancock Yu Darvish 8/11/2023 Orioles W 9-2 Home Luis Castillo Kyle Gibson 8/12/2023 Orioles L 1-0 Home George Kirby Cole Irvin 8/13/2023 Orioles - Home Bryce Miller Kyle Bradish 8/14/2023 Royals - Away Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/15/2023 Royals - Away Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/16/2023 Royals - Away Luis Castillo Alec Marsh 8/17/2023 Royals - Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros - Away Bryce Miller Justin Verlander

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.