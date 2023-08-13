When the Baltimore Orioles (72-45) and Seattle Mariners (63-53) face off in the series rubber match at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, August 13, Kyle Bradish will get the nod for the Orioles, while the Mariners will send Bryce Miller to the hill. The game will start at 4:10 PM ET.

The favored Orioles have -115 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Mariners, who are listed at -105. The game's total is set at 8 runs.

Mariners vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: ROOT Sports NW

ROOT Sports NW Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Venue: T-Mobile Park

T-Mobile Park Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.20 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Mariners and Orioles game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Mariners (-105), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Mariners win, and you bet $10, you'd get $19.52 back.

And that's not all. There are many other ways to bet, as well. For example, you can wager on player props (will Ty France hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. Visit the BetMGM website and app for additional info on the many ways you can wager on games.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Mariners vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 52 times this season and won 37, or 71.2%, of those games.

The Orioles have a 37-15 record (winning 71.2% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Baltimore, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

The Orioles have a 3-1 record over the four games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Baltimore combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total four times.

The Mariners have come away with 17 wins in the 36 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Mariners have a win-loss record of 16-12 when favored by -105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Mariners have played as underdogs in three of their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Mariners vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Julio Rodríguez 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+170) Teoscar Hernández 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Ty France 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+200) Dylan Moore 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (-105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260) Josh Rojas 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (-128) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Mariners Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +3000 11th 3rd Win AL West +900 - 3rd

Think the Mariners can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Seattle and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.