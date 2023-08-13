Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Seattle Mariners matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington

T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Julio Rodríguez Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Rodríguez Stats

Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.

He's slashed .256/.319/.433 on the season.

Rodríguez Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-5 1 1 4 6 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Angels Aug. 6 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 1

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

France Stats

Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He has a slash line of .256/.333/.383 on the season.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Orioles Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Orioles Aug. 11 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 vs. Padres Aug. 9 2-for-3 1 0 1 3 0 vs. Padres Aug. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Angels Aug. 6 0-for-1 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles' Kyle Bradish (7-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.

In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.

In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.

He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Mets Aug. 6 4.2 3 0 0 5 5 at Blue Jays Aug. 1 7.0 4 3 3 7 1 at Phillies Jul. 26 6.2 7 5 5 3 2 at Rays Jul. 21 6.0 6 2 2 5 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 16 7.1 3 0 0 8 1

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits).

He has a .271/.367/.432 slash line on the season.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Mariners Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 11 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 2-for-4 1 1 2 5 vs. Astros Aug. 9 2-for-5 0 0 0 4 vs. Astros Aug. 8 1-for-3 2 1 2 4

Anthony Santander Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Santander Stats

Anthony Santander has collected 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with three stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .248/.325/.468 on the year.

Santander Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Aug. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Aug. 11 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Aug. 10 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Astros Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.