Top Player Prop Bets for Mariners vs. Orioles on August 13, 2023
Player prop betting options for Adley Rutschman, Julio Rodriguez and others are available in the Baltimore Orioles-Seattle Mariners matchup at T-Mobile Park on Sunday, starting at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Mariners vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington
- How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners
Julio Rodríguez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Rodríguez Stats
- Rodriguez has 121 hits with 25 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 37 walks and 66 RBI. He's also stolen 27 bases.
- He's slashed .256/.319/.433 on the season.
Rodríguez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
Ty France Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
France Stats
- Ty France has 27 doubles, nine home runs, 29 walks and 46 RBI (109 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .256/.333/.383 on the season.
France Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 12
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|Aug. 11
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 9
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Padres
|Aug. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Aug. 6
|0-for-1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Julio Rodríguez, Ty France or other Mariners players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Kyle Bradish Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Bradish Stats
- The Orioles' Kyle Bradish (7-6) will make his 22nd start of the season.
- In 21 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 11 of them.
- In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
- He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.
Bradish Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Mets
|Aug. 6
|4.2
|3
|0
|0
|5
|5
|at Blue Jays
|Aug. 1
|7.0
|4
|3
|3
|7
|1
|at Phillies
|Jul. 26
|6.2
|7
|5
|5
|3
|2
|at Rays
|Jul. 21
|6.0
|6
|2
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Marlins
|Jul. 16
|7.1
|3
|0
|0
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Bryce Miller's player props with BetMGM.
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Rutschman Stats
- Rutschman has 19 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 66 walks and 57 RBI (116 total hits).
- He has a .271/.367/.432 slash line on the season.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|5
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|1-for-3
|2
|1
|2
|4
Anthony Santander Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Santander Stats
- Anthony Santander has collected 106 hits with 29 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 46 walks. He has driven in 64 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .248/.325/.468 on the year.
Santander Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Mariners
|Aug. 12
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Aug. 11
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 10
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 9
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Astros
|Aug. 8
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Adley Rutschman, Anthony Santander or other Orioles players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.