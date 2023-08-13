The Baltimore Orioles (72-45) and Seattle Mariners (63-53) play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET at T-Mobile Park, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

The Orioles will give the ball to Kyle Bradish (7-6, 3.19 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller (7-4, 4.20 ERA).

Mariners vs. Orioles Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT Sports NW
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: T-Mobile Park
  • Probable Pitchers: Bradish - BAL (7-6, 3.19 ERA) vs Miller - SEA (7-4, 4.20 ERA)

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Miller

  • Miller (7-4 with a 4.20 ERA and 85 strikeouts in 85 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
  • His most recent time out came on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up five hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 4.20, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 16 games this season. Opponents are hitting .224 against him.
  • Miller has seven quality starts under his belt this year.
  • Miller is seeking his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 innings per start.
  • In four of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.

Bryce Miller vs. Orioles

  • The opposing Orioles offense has the 10th-ranked slugging percentage (.420) and ranks 17th in home runs hit (135) in all of MLB. They have a collective .251 batting average, and are 17th in the league with 988 total hits and ninth in MLB play scoring 570 runs.
  • Head-to-head against the Orioles this season, Miller has pitched 4 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on six hits while striking out four.

Orioles Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kyle Bradish

  • Bradish (7-6) will take to the mound for the Orioles and make his 22nd start of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against the New York Mets while allowing three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.19, a 3.24 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.141 in 21 games this season.
  • He has started 21 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 11 of them.
  • In 21 starts this season, Bradish has lasted five or more innings 16 times, with an average of 5.5 innings per appearance.
  • He has finished six appearances without allowing an earned run in 21 chances this season.

Kyle Bradish vs. Mariners

  • The Mariners have scored 528 runs this season, which ranks 16th in MLB. They are batting .236 for the campaign with 141 home runs, 13th in the league.
  • The Mariners have gone 2-for-22 with a double, a home run and two RBI in seven innings this season against the right-hander.

