The Phoenix Mercury (9-20), on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET, hope to snap a 10-game road losing skid at the Seattle Storm (8-21).

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Storm vs. Mercury matchup.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Storm vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Trends

The Storm have won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

The Mercury have compiled an 11-17-0 ATS record so far this year.

Seattle has been favored by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those games.

Phoenix is 8-13 ATS this year when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

In the Storm's 28 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 12 times.

Mercury games have hit the over 13 out of 28 times this year.

