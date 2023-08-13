The injury report for the Seattle Storm (8-21) ahead of their game against the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) currently includes just one player. The matchup begins at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, August 13 from Climate Pledge Arena.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Storm secured a 68-67 victory against the Dream.

Rep your team with officially licensed Storm gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Seattle Storm Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Gabby Williams Out Foot 8.4 3.6 3.8

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily

NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily Location: Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Storm Player Leaders

Ezi Magbegor is tops on the Storm at 8.1 rebounds per game, while also averaging 2.4 assists and 13.8 points. She is ninth in the league in rebounding.

Sami Whitcomb is averaging 8.8 points, 2.4 assists and 3 rebounds per game.

Jordan Horston posts 7.7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 39.7% from the field.

Kia Nurse puts up 5.2 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, shooting 31.7% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Storm vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Storm -1.5 161.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Storm or Mercury with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.