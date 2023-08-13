A pair of the WNBA's best players will be on show when Jewell Loyd (24.1 points per game, first in league) and the Seattle Storm (8-21) welcome in Brittney Griner (18.2, 11th) and the Phoenix Mercury (9-20) on Sunday, August 13, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET on NBA TV, FOX13, Prime Video, and AZFamily.

Storm vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023

Sunday, August 13, 2023 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV: NBA TV

NBA TV Arena: Climate Pledge Arena

Key Stats for Storm vs. Mercury

The 78.2 points per game Seattle puts up are 5.3 fewer points than Phoenix allows (83.5).

Seattle makes 40.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.9 percentage points lower than Phoenix has allowed to its opponents (43.5%).

The Storm are 4-4 when they shoot better than 43.5% from the field.

Seattle is knocking down 34.5% of its three-point shots this season, 0.2% lower than the 34.7% Phoenix allows opponents to shoot from deep.

The Storm have a 5-8 record when the team makes more than 34.7% of their three-point shots.

Seattle and Phoenix rebound at about the same rate, with Seattle averaging 3.7 more rebounds per game.

Storm Recent Performance

In their last 10 games, the Storm have been scoring 76.2 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 78.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023 season.

Seattle has been a little improved on the defensive end of the floor recently, allowing 79.1 points per game over its last 10 contests compared to the 83.9 it has surrendered per game this year.

During their past 10 outings, the Storm are making 1.5 fewer three-pointers per game than their season long average (7.0 compared to 8.5 season-long), while also shooting a lower percentage from deep in that span (32.0% compared to 34.5% season-long).

Storm Injuries