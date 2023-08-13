After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Teoscar Hernandez and the Seattle Mariners take on the Baltimore Orioles (who will start Kyle Bradish) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Orioles.

Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: T-Mobile Park
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
  • TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Teoscar Hernández At The Plate

  • Hernandez has 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks while batting .242.
  • In 62.6% of his games this year (72 of 115), Hernandez has picked up at least one hit, and in 29 of those games (25.2%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • Looking at the 115 games he has played this season, he's homered in 16 of them (13.9%), and in 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
  • Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (41 of 115), with two or more RBI 17 times (14.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 34.8% of his games this year (40 of 115), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.

Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
60 GP 55
.222 AVG .262
.275 OBP .307
.382 SLG .439
20 XBH 19
8 HR 9
28 RBI 32
78/14 K/BB 70/12
2 SB 3

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.2 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Orioles rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (132 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Bradish gets the start for the Orioles, his 22nd of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.19 ERA and 107 strikeouts in 115 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the New York Mets, when he threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
  • The 26-year-old has a 3.19 ERA and 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings across 21 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
