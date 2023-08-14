Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Dylan Moore and his .375 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (76 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Seattle Mariners against the Kansas City Royals and Brady Singer on August 14 at 8:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Explore More About This Game
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .217 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Moore has had a hit in 10 of 28 games this season (35.7%), including multiple hits four times (14.3%).
- He has gone deep in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 6.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this year (28.6%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven games this season (25.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|.200
|AVG
|.235
|.282
|OBP
|.316
|.429
|SLG
|.647
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|18/4
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The eight strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.13).
- Royals pitchers combine to surrender 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in baseball).
- Singer (8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (5.05), 48th in WHIP (1.371), and 48th in K/9 (7.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
