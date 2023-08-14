On Monday, Josh Rojas (hitting .115 in his past 10 games) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his previous appearance against the Orioles.

Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Royals Starter: Brady Singer

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

BSKC Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Josh Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is batting .221 with 14 doubles and 19 walks.

Rojas has gotten a hit in 30 of 64 games this year (46.9%), with more than one hit on 12 occasions (18.8%).

He has not hit a long ball in his 64 games this season.

In 29.7% of his games this year, Rojas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 9.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 21 games this season (32.8%), including multiple runs in six games.

Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 2 .214 AVG .000 .267 OBP .000 .286 SLG .000 1 XBH 0 0 HR 0 1 RBI 0 3/1 K/BB 1/0 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings