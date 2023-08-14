The Seattle Mariners, including Mike Ford (.037 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starter Brady Singer and the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium, Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Orioles.

Mike Ford Game Info & Props vs. the Royals

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Kauffman Stadium

Brady Singer TV Channel: BSKC

Mike Ford At The Plate

Ford is batting .219 with five doubles, 11 home runs and 12 walks.

Ford has picked up a hit in 37.3% of his 51 games this year, with multiple hits in 13.7% of those games.

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's went deep in nine of them (17.6%), and in 7.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 29.4% of his games this year, Ford has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 13 games this season (25.5%), including multiple runs in four games.

Mike Ford Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 26 .226 AVG .213 .294 OBP .286 .484 SLG .507 6 XBH 10 5 HR 6 13 RBI 11 25/5 K/BB 29/7 0 SB 0

Royals Pitching Rankings