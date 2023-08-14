MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Monday, August 14
Monday's MLB schedule features a slew of intriguing pitching matchups, and we've got all of the probable pitchers highlighted below. Top billing goes to the bout between the Astros and the Marlins, who will be sending Framber Valdez and Braxton Garrett to the mound, respectively.
Keep scrolling to find the probable pitchers for every game on the docket for August 14.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Astros at Marlins Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Valdez (9-7) to the bump as they take on the Marlins, who will counter with Garrett (6-3) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|HOU: Valdez
|MIA: Garrett
|22 (142 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (117 IP)
|3.30
|ERA
|4.08
|9.1
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Astros at Marlins
- HOU Odds to Win: -145
- MIA Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Marlins
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSFL (regional restrictions may apply)
Pirates at Mets Probable Pitchers
The Pittsburgh Pirates will send Quinn Priester (2-1) to the bump as they face the Mets, who will give the start to Carlos Carrasco (3-6) when the teams face off Monday.
|PIT: Priester
|NYM: Carrasco
|5 (23.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|17 (81.1 IP)
|8.75
|ERA
|6.42
|7.6
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Pirates at Mets
- NYM Odds to Win: -135
- PIT Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 10.5 runs
Live Stream Pirates at Mets
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Streaming: SNY (regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees at Braves Probable Pitchers
The New York Yankees will send Clarke Schmidt (8-6) to the mound as they face the Braves, who will look to Max Fried (3-1) for the game between the clubs on Monday.
|NYY: Schmidt
|ATL: Fried
|24 (115 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (36 IP)
|4.23
|ERA
|2.50
|8.6
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Yankees at Braves
- ATL Odds to Win: -210
- NYY Odds to Win: +170
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Yankees at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Cardinals Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send JP Sears (2-9) to the mound as they take on the Cardinals, who will give the start to Miles Mikolas (6-8) when the teams play on Monday.
|OAK: Sears
|STL: Mikolas
|23 (125.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|25 (141.1 IP)
|4.15
|ERA
|4.20
|8.4
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Cardinals
- STL Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Cardinals
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Angels at Rangers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Angels will send Patrick Sandoval (6-8) to the mound as they take on the Rangers, who will counter with Max Scherzer (11-4) when the clubs face off on Monday.
|LAA: Sandoval
|TEX: Scherzer
|20 (109.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (120.2 IP)
|4.10
|ERA
|3.88
|7.6
|K/9
|10.1
Vegas Odds for Angels at Rangers
- TEX Odds to Win: -185
- LAA Odds to Win: +150
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Angels at Rangers
- Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
- Streaming: BSSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Seattle Mariners will send Logan Gilbert (10-5) to the mound as they take on the Royals, who will hand the ball to Brady Singer (8-8) when the clubs meet on Monday.
|SEA: Gilbert
|KC: Singer
|23 (137.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|23 (128.1 IP)
|3.66
|ERA
|5.05
|9.0
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Mariners at Royals
- SEA Odds to Win: -150
- KC Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Mariners at Royals
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks at Rockies Probable Pitchers
The Arizona Diamondbacks will send Merrill Kelly (9-5) to the mound as they take on the Rockies, who will counter with Chris Flexen (1-5) for the matchup between the clubs on Monday.
|ARI: Kelly
|COL: Flexen
|20 (118 IP)
|Games/IP
|20 (55.2 IP)
|3.20
|ERA
|7.92
|9.2
|K/9
|6.3
Vegas Odds for Diamondbacks at Rockies
- ARI Odds to Win: -225
- COL Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 11.5 runs
Live Stream Diamondbacks at Rockies
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Streaming: Fox Sports 1 (regional restrictions may apply)
Orioles at Padres Probable Pitchers
The Baltimore Orioles will send Grayson Rodriguez (2-3) to the mound as they play the Padres, who will counter with Yu Darvish (8-7) for the matchup between the teams Monday.
|BAL: Rodriguez
|SD: Darvish
|15 (74 IP)
|Games/IP
|21 (120.1 IP)
|5.84
|ERA
|4.19
|9.7
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Orioles at Padres
- SD Odds to Win: -145
- BAL Odds to Win: +120
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Orioles at Padres
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Streaming: SDPA (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Tyler Glasnow (5-3) to the bump as they take on the Giants, who will give the start to Ryan Walker (4-1) for the game between the teams Monday.
|TB: Glasnow
|SF: Walker
|12 (68.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|30 (41.1 IP)
|3.15
|ERA
|2.40
|12.6
|K/9
|9.6
Vegas Odds for Rays at Giants
- TB Odds to Win: -135
- SF Odds to Win: +115
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Giants
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
