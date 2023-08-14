Teoscar Hernández Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 6:24 AM AKDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
On Monday, Teoscar Hernandez (.282 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Brady Singer. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Orioles.
Teoscar Hernández Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Royals Starter: Brady Singer
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Teoscar Hernández? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Teoscar Hernández At The Plate
- Hernandez is hitting .242 with 20 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 26 walks.
- Hernandez has gotten at least one hit in 62.9% of his games this year (73 of 116), with at least two hits 29 times (25.0%).
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (16 of 116), and 3.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Hernandez has had at least one RBI in 35.3% of his games this season (41 of 116), with more than one RBI 17 times (14.7%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- In 34.5% of his games this year (40 of 116), he has scored, and in six of those games (5.2%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Teoscar Hernández Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|55
|.223
|AVG
|.262
|.274
|OBP
|.307
|.380
|SLG
|.439
|20
|XBH
|19
|8
|HR
|9
|28
|RBI
|32
|79/14
|K/BB
|70/12
|2
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The Royals pitching staff ranks 28th in the league with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Royals' 5.13 team ERA ranks 28th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Royals pitchers combine to give up 145 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 19th in the league).
- Singer (8-8 with a 5.05 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 128 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Royals, his 24th of the season.
- In his last outing on Tuesday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 27-year-old's 5.05 ERA ranks 55th, 1.371 WHIP ranks 48th, and 7.6 K/9 ranks 48th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.