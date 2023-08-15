Dylan Moore Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
On Tuesday, Dylan Moore (coming off going 0-for-3) and the Seattle Mariners face the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Royals.
Dylan Moore Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Dylan Moore At The Plate
- Moore is batting .208 with five doubles, a triple, five home runs and seven walks.
- Moore has reached base via a hit in 10 games this season (of 29 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in 13.8% of his games this year, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), Moore has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In eight games this season (27.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Dylan Moore Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|14
|.200
|AVG
|.216
|.282
|OBP
|.310
|.429
|SLG
|.595
|5
|XBH
|6
|1
|HR
|4
|6
|RBI
|6
|13/3
|K/BB
|19/4
|1
|SB
|0
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Royals have a 5.14 team ERA that ranks 28th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Royals rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts through 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, the righty went eight innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
