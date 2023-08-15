Josh Rojas Player Prop Bets: Mariners vs. Royals - August 15
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 6:25 AM AKDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Josh Rojas (.200 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 88 points below season-long percentage) and the Seattle Mariners play the Kansas City Royals, whose starting pitcher will be Jordan Lyles. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Royals.
Josh Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Royals
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Kauffman Stadium
- Royals Starter: Jordan Lyles
- TV Channel: BSKC
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Josh Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is batting .226 with 14 doubles and 19 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 31 of 65 games this year, with multiple hits 13 times.
- In 65 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Rojas has an RBI in 20 of 65 games this season, with multiple RBI in six of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (9.2%).
Josh Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|23
|.214
|AVG
|.253
|.267
|OBP
|.298
|.286
|SLG
|.320
|1
|XBH
|5
|0
|HR
|0
|1
|RBI
|14
|3/1
|K/BB
|15/5
|0
|SB
|3
Royals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Royals has a collective eight K/9, the third-worst in the league.
- The Royals have the 28th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.14).
- Royals pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.2 per game).
- Lyles gets the start for the Royals, his 23rd of the season. He is 3-13 with a 6.06 ERA and 88 strikeouts in 126 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went eight innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old's 6.06 ERA ranks 61st, 1.266 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 57th.
