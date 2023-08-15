Salvador Perez and Ty France will hit the field when the Kansas City Royals and Seattle Mariners meet on Tuesday at Kauffman Stadium.

Oddsmakers list the Mariners as -150 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Royals +125 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Mariners gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mariners vs. Royals Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSKC

BSKC Location: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: Kauffman Stadium

Kauffman Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mariners -150 +125 9 -120 +100 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Recent Betting Performance

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Mariners have a record of 4-3.

The Mariners and their opponents have combined to hit the over three times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Mariners have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Read More About This Game

Mariners Betting Records & Stats

The Mariners have been favored on the moneyline 77 total times this season. They've finished 42-35 in those games.

Seattle has gone 19-18 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (51.4% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Mariners' implied win probability is 60%.

Seattle has had an over/under set by bookmakers 118 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 57 of those games (57-57-4).

The Mariners have a 4-10-0 record ATS this season (covering only 28.6% of the time).

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Mariners Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-28 29-27 21-19 41-34 47-40 15-13

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.